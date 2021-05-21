SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MBND) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MBND) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.01 and last traded at $30.01. 392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 90,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99.

Get SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MBND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,669 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.24% of SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Multiband Corporation provides contract installation services for the pay television industry (including satellite and broadband cable operators), Internet providers and retailers, voice, data and video services to residents of multi-dwelling units. It operates in three segments: Field Services (FS), where the Company provides installation services to pay television (satellite and broadband cable) providers, Internet providers and commercial customers; Multi-Dwelling Unit (MDU), where the Company bills voice, Internet and video services to subscribers as owner/operator and also acts as a master service operator for DIRECTV, receiving net cash payments for managing video subscribers through its network of system operators, and Engineering, Energy & Construction (EE&C) where the Company provides engineering and construction services for the wired and wireless telecommunications industry, including public safety networks.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.