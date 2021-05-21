HyperDAO Price Tops $0.0135 on Top Exchanges (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $6.34 million and $214,227.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 20% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00074766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00017997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.89 or 0.01159827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00060307 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,971.84 or 0.09741409 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,180,376 coins. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

