Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) will report $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Altabancorp reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altabancorp.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

ALTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Altabancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Altabancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ALTA stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.69. 442,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,259. The stock has a market cap of $862.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.76. Altabancorp has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $47.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Altabancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Altabancorp by 16.4% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Altabancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altabancorp by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 14,709 shares during the period. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

