DigitalBits Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.88 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.0593 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 36.3% against the dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $45.79 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.63 or 0.00553379 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005147 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00019579 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $568.43 or 0.01394143 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000627 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,626,019 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

