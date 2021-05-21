Genesis Vision (GVT) Market Cap Hits $26.25 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $26.25 million and $1.42 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.93 or 0.00014541 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00074766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00017997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $472.89 or 0.01159827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00060307 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,971.84 or 0.09741409 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

