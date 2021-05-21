Analysts Expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will report earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Timken’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.48. The Timken reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Timken will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TKR. Evercore ISI downgraded The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

NYSE:TKR traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.91. The stock had a trading volume of 388,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,516. The Timken has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $3,348,009.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,614,516.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,159 shares of company stock valued at $17,692,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Timken by 223.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,978,000 after buying an additional 1,609,045 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 262,539.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,300,000 after purchasing an additional 908,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,173,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 916,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,380,000 after purchasing an additional 591,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Timken by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,320,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

