Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $48 million-$50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.47 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.63. 254,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,567. Agrify has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $21.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26).

AGFY has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Agrify in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agrify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Agrify in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Agrify stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

