AntiMatter (MATTER) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.74 Million

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last week, AntiMatter has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $7.74 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00002018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AntiMatter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00074895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00018053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.08 or 0.01158614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00060004 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.12 or 0.09755044 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MATTERUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AntiMatter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AntiMatter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.