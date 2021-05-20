Bitradio One Day Volume Reaches $41.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 20th. Bitradio has a total market cap of $77,557.59 and approximately $41.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00012470 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00027109 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.81 or 0.01118779 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Bitradio

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,992,427 coins and its circulating supply is 9,992,422 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BROUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.