UBIX.Network (UBX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.09 Million

UBIX.Network (CURRENCY:UBX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 20th. Over the last seven days, UBIX.Network has traded 45.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. UBIX.Network has a total market cap of $46.01 million and $3.09 million worth of UBIX.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UBIX.Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00071109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.67 or 0.00410648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00221216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004270 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $401.89 or 0.00984268 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00033153 BTC.

UBIX.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,558,153,243 coins. The official website for UBIX.Network is ubix.network . The official message board for UBIX.Network is medium.com/@ubix_network . UBIX.Network’s official Twitter account is @UBIX_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “UBIX.Network is an open ecosystem designed to integrate decentralized applications into a cohesive whole. To solve the integration problem, the following solutions were used: 1. The original decentralized protocol UBIX ((DAG), consisting of blockchains of various types) has been developed and is used to exchange sensitive data (master data) between applications. 2. The Ubikiri super application interface built on microservices is used to exchange data between applications through the internal API. 3. A legal solution that allows users to legally determine the legal relationship arising between users and node holders. The legal framework is based on the original UBIX license designed for decentralized applications. For the development of applications, the UBIX launchpad platform is used, which is integrated into the UBIKIRI interface. A special approach called fair-ICO (fICO) is used to finance internal projects. The first internal fICO project was the internal UBIX.Exchange. For the exchange of values ??within the platform, the native UBX cryptocurrency has been released. To regulate the money supply, monetary approaches are used with the use of public reserve and emission funds. In addition to UBX, tokens issued by various projects are used. For economic integration with external ecosystems (primarily with Ethereum), Crypto depository receipts are widely used both for UBX and for tokens issued on the platform. Prior to their token swap – UBIX was named Silent Notary (SNTR). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBIX.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UBIX.Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UBIX.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

