Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Approves Stock Buyback Program

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

JKHY stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.38. 268,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,821. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.78.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

