iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iQIYI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of iQIYI from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.58.

IQ traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.95. 17,072,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,851,797. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.06. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.29). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.92) earnings per share. iQIYI’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that iQIYI will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

