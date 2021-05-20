Hedera Hashgraph Price Down 24.8% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 23% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and $423.59 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00065719 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00062213 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.08 or 0.00275006 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00010238 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00032627 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,262,800,127 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

