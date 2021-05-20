Unibright Market Capitalization Hits $248.45 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Unibright coin can currently be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00004064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unibright has a market cap of $248.45 million and $4.10 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00075008 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00018094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $473.17 or 0.01161000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00060246 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,992.46 or 0.09796063 BTC.

Unibright Profile

UBT is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

