Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $558.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will report sales of $558.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $540.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $577.10 million. Harsco reported sales of $447.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

HSC stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.27. The company had a trading volume of 217,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,792. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. Harsco has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at $894,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harsco by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

