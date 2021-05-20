$6.59 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) will report sales of $6.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.68 billion. The Kraft Heinz reported sales of $6.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $25.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.65 billion to $26.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.47 billion to $26.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.87. 4,190,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,995,563. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.44. The Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

