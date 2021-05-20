ZooKeeper Price Tops $0.73 on Major Exchanges (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 20th. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 43% lower against the US dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001773 BTC on exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $6.77 million and $475,612.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00070733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.43 or 0.00407249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00220151 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004293 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.32 or 0.00956704 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00033428 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 9,283,159 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZOOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.