DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.930-0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.93 billion-$4.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.85 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.600-3.750 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.47.

NYSE:DD traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $84.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,347,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,094,021. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.56. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

