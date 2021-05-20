Newton Reaches Market Cap of $13.70 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. In the last week, Newton has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a market capitalization of $13.70 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00070733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.43 or 0.00407249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00220151 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004293 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.32 or 0.00956704 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00033428 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

