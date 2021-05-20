Qtum Trading 36.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Qtum has a market cap of $1.30 billion and $1.29 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $13.19 or 0.00032084 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001380 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,416,225 coins and its circulating supply is 98,382,422 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

