Brokerages Expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $127.15 Million

Brokerages expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to post $127.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.44 million to $129.86 million. Holly Energy Partners posted sales of $114.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $519.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $513.82 million to $524.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $526.35 million, with estimates ranging from $514.84 million to $537.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HEP. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

NYSE:HEP traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 152,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,358. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $21.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 74.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

