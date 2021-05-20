Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.420-2.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.

Shares of PINC stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $34.68. 252,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Premier has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $34.87.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Premier will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

PINC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Premier from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark raised Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.62.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

