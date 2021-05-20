SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Insider Sells $109,830.96 in Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) insider Barend Reijn sold 8,886 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $109,830.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,142.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Barend Reijn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Barend Reijn sold 9,711 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $121,290.39.

Shares of STKL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.96. 1,469,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,235. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.69 and a beta of 2.02. SunOpta Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on STKL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 3,560.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SunOpta in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

