Analysts Anticipate Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.79 Million

Analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will report sales of $167.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $174.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $158.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $199.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $660.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $652.00 million to $669.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $690.70 million, with estimates ranging from $657.30 million to $715.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.11 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 314,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,686. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $743.07 million, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 3.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

