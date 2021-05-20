Injective Protocol (INJ) 1-Day Volume Hits $59.74 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $321.25 million and $59.74 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $13.35 or 0.00032304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00075349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00018026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.42 or 0.01164526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00060167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.19 or 0.09828625 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol (INJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,055,555 coins. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

