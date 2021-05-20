HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.55 Billion

Equities research analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to announce $13.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.84 billion to $13.87 billion. HCA Healthcare reported sales of $11.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $55.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.75 billion to $56.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $58.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.41 billion to $58.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.10.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $566,592.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $313,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,085 shares of company stock worth $84,791,254 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,014. The company has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $217.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

