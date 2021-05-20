Bondly (BONDLY) Price Hits $0.21

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bondly has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $21.33 million and $2.55 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00075349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00018026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $481.42 or 0.01164526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00060167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.19 or 0.09828625 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

BONDLY is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

