$232.92 Million in Sales Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will post $232.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.60 million to $247.70 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $195.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $988.82 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $953.28 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $56,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,214 shares of company stock worth $189,491 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $532,581,000 after buying an additional 97,015 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,862,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,780,000 after buying an additional 66,619 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,404,000 after buying an additional 180,109 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,057,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,420,000 after purchasing an additional 117,522 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,957,000 after purchasing an additional 78,498 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.89 and a 200 day moving average of $110.41. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

