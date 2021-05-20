Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) will report sales of $14.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.60 million to $14.80 million. Neuronetics posted sales of $9.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year sales of $61.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.00 million to $62.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $76.40 million, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $76.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair raised shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neuronetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ STIM traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,001. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 3.05.

In other news, VP Gregory Harper sold 5,524 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $80,926.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,416.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $95,467.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,175.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Neuronetics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 145,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Neuronetics by 33.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

