XRP Reaches Market Cap of $53.86 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One XRP coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002827 BTC on exchanges. XRP has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion and $11.78 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00072216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.10 or 0.00414371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00221078 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.91 or 0.00966089 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00033643 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.86 or 0.00978068 BTC.

XRP launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,461,026 coins and its circulating supply is 46,135,372,183 coins. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

