ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.43 Million

Analysts forecast that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will post $24.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.50 million and the highest is $29.35 million. ION Geophysical reported sales of $22.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year sales of $98.50 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $138.97 million, with estimates ranging from $117.00 million to $160.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

IO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.95. 190,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 4.12. ION Geophysical has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ION Geophysical during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 336.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 36,665 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

