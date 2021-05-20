$59.10 Million in Sales Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will announce sales of $59.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.00 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $17.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 238.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $268.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.71 million to $286.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $397.95 million, with estimates ranging from $364.81 million to $469.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HT. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,554.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,850 shares of company stock worth $514,006. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,045,000 after buying an additional 231,650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after buying an additional 48,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after buying an additional 26,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.33. 440,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,056. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $404.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

