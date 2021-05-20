Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.850-5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.53.

VMC traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.73. The stock had a trading volume of 723,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,077. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $98.60 and a twelve month high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.19.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

