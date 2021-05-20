Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to announce sales of $10.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.85 million to $11.40 million. Aquestive Therapeutics posted sales of $21.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $41.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.41 million to $41.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $70.29 million, with estimates ranging from $68.08 million to $72.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02.

AQST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

NASDAQ:AQST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.46. 282,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,587. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $126.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 3.77. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $9.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

