Dock (DOCK) Price Tops $0.0632 on Top Exchanges

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Dock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a total market capitalization of $43.42 million and $9.56 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dock has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00074890 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00113060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00018200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.96 or 0.01178015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00060614 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 853,639,339 coins and its circulating supply is 686,914,993 coins. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official website is dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

