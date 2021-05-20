Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $770.65 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

VSH traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.89. 890,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,412. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

In related news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,981.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,602,390.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 51,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,852.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

