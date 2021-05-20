Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.280-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.69. 4,650,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,659,811. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. UBS Group raised shares of Under Armour from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair raised shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

