Governor DAO (GDAO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $139,582.00

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded up 20.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 20th. Governor DAO has a market cap of $2.87 million and $139,582.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governor DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002826 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 39.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Governor DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00073370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.62 or 0.00418228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.39 or 0.00222562 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $406.64 or 0.00979536 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00033945 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,446,563 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governor DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governor DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GDAOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Governor DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governor DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.