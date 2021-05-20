Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.14 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26.15 or 0.00062984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $37.11 million and $1.14 million worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00073370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.62 or 0.00418228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.39 or 0.00222562 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.64 or 0.00979536 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00033945 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,419,272 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

