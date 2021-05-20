Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Extended Stay America posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $259.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.02 million. Extended Stay America had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STAY shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Extended Stay America to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

STAY traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,235,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,367. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -123.94 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $20.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Extended Stay America’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

