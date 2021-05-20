Warp Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $37,137.00 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $470.65 or 0.01133742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $37,137.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

