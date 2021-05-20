Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Hits $0.97 on Exchanges

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $430.24 million and approximately $40.98 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002326 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00073370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.62 or 0.00418228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.39 or 0.00222562 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.64 or 0.00979536 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00033945 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 445,570,743 coins and its circulating supply is 445,570,189 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USDNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.