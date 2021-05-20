Rage Fan Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $16,273.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00073927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.67 or 0.00413422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.85 or 0.00223622 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.56 or 0.00986341 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00034109 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,119,630 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

