$116.33 Million in Sales Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will report $116.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.00 million. Bassett Furniture Industries posted sales of $63.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year sales of $465.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $464.64 million to $465.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $476.86 million, with estimates ranging from $471.71 million to $482.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSET. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.85. 56,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,159. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $315.63 million, a P/E ratio of -14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

In related news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSET. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

