IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.200-1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $364.21 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark raised shares of IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.77.

IPGP traded up $3.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.76. The stock had a trading volume of 324,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,321. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 102.92 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $149.35 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.97.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,097.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,979,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,161,153.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,047 shares of company stock worth $3,112,985 in the last quarter. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

