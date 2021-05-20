IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.200-1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $364.21 million.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark raised shares of IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.77.
IPGP traded up $3.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.76. The stock had a trading volume of 324,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,321. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 102.92 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $149.35 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.97.
In other news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,097.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,979,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,161,153.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,047 shares of company stock worth $3,112,985 in the last quarter. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
