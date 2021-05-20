Analysts Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $922.94 Million

Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to announce sales of $922.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $988.60 million and the lowest is $850.31 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $833.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.81 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CENT. Truist upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

In other news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $642,252.45. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 165.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 17.7% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CENT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.69. The stock had a trading volume of 51,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,321. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

