Goldman Sachs Group Inc Acquires 2,505 Shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Stock

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:REKR traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.09. 735,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,043. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Rekor Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the first quarter worth $60,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Rekor Systems by 20,138.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

