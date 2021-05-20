Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Jian Xie Sells 931 Shares

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $65,831.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,115,009.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jian Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $74,480.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,202. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.29. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $189.89. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLGT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.83.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.