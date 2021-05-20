$138.95 Million in Sales Expected for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to post sales of $138.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.10 million and the lowest is $133.50 million. Everi reported sales of $38.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 258.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year sales of $561.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $538.30 million to $576.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $610.47 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $624.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%.

EVRI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Everi in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

In other Everi news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $265,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,703.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,418 shares of company stock worth $1,676,318 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Everi by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,406,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 389,971 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Everi by 1.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,197,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48,333 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 5.3% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,902,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,850,000 after acquiring an additional 95,876 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Everi by 18.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,794,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after buying an additional 274,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Everi by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,785,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,657,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everi stock traded up $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $19.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,854,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,796. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.96.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

