DFI.Money Price Hits $1,943.43 (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 20th. During the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar. One DFI.Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,943.43 or 0.04663399 BTC on popular exchanges. DFI.Money has a market cap of $75.01 million and $113.45 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00076200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00018326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $488.47 or 0.01172113 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00061218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,137.15 or 0.09927411 BTC.

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money (YFII) is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

